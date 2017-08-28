Wernhil Fashion Show draws the crowd

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek

To say ‘thank you’ to its loyal customers, the Wernhil Park Mall in the city centre hosted its first ever fashion show in the Wernhil Park Atrium on Saturday, which also saw some buyers walking away with massive cash prices.

More than ten male and female models strutted their staff on catwalk, showcasing some amazing garments and other accessories by Wernhil tenant retailers, such as OTB, Edgars, Optic Exclusive, Refinery, Dunns, Ackermans, Milady’s, Fashion World, Signature Cosmetics and LeGit.

It was at this event that one of Namibia’s well-known designers and bloggers, Leah Misika from the La Model Fashions, showcased her first Red Bull – Art of Can dress, which was well designed and made entirely out of red bull cans.

The main objective of the event was to show what is available to shoppers at Wernhil Park stores.

During the event, nine winners who took part in the five-week Wernhil Park Extravaganza competition walked away with shopping vouchers worth N$110,000.

Maria Nampila was the overall winner and walked away with the shopping voucher worth N$20,000. “I feel so bless and

I didn’t expect to win such an amazing price at Wernhil,” a delighted Nampila gushed.

The organisers of the event also announced that Wernhil Park is extending its footprint by 800 parking spaces and 50 retailers. The dancing group of the B Boys was one of the groups that delivered dazzling performances on the day, where they showcased a new dance style.