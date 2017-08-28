Rock’s exit leaves sting in the tail

… Tobias not impressed, could sue

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek

Following widespread media reports that Namibia’s dethroned Bantamweight world champion Paulus ‘The Rock’ Ambunda has parted ways with his longtime handler Nestor Tobias, it appears the latter is not too impressed with the turn of events.

It was widely reported in the local media that Ambunda – who won two world titles under the tutelage of Namibia’s leading boxing promoter-cum-trainer Nestor Tobias from the MTC Sunshine Boxing and Fitness Academy – has resolved to cut ties with the revered stable.

Though Ambunda was cagey when asked about his surprise decision to jump ship, insiders say the boxer who last fought over a year ago has grown frustrated over his conspicuous lack of action against formidable opponents – hence his decision to seek greener pastures elsewhere.

Ambunda is rumoured to have joined forces with rival stable Salute Boxing Academy, a move that did go down well with his former paymasters.

Approached to confirm Ambunda’s reported departure, a clearly agitated Tobias pleaded ignorance, saying he only learned about it through the media, adding that he is awaiting an official resignation notice from his protégé before he can offer a tangible response.

Sources close to Tobias claim the academy is not taking kindly to Ambunda’s reported departure, adding that the boxing academy had spent lots of money on the boxer.

It is also claimed that Ambunda’s potential unceremonious exit could have serious legal repercussions, since the boxer has contractual obligations to MTC Sunshine Boxing Academy and – if the matter is not amicably resolved – could be hauled before court for breach of contract.