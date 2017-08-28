GIZ lends a hand at NISE School for the Hearing Impaired

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

It was an exciting day for the 140 students of NISE School for the Hearing Impaired in Windhoek as around 120 volunteers of German development cooperation GIZ came together to repair, upgrade and paint school facilities and to organise fun activities for the students.

Colleagues from the German Embassy, KfW and BGR joined in as well. After receiving a warm welcome by School Principal Manie Oberholzer, German Ambassador Matthias Schlaga handed over sports equipment sponsored by the German Embassy.

Afterwards GIZ country director Albert Engel kicked off the programme. The school’s playground received a remarkable makeover by building a balance trail. This is a very helpful element as many hearing impaired children have problems learning how to balance.

Many walls and elements were painted in a colourful and welcoming way. The painting team did an amazing and very artistic job –the walls seem to be an impression from a fairy tale. The garden area was fenced, the seed beds prepared and a few fruit trees were planted. Installing a water tank for rainwater harvesting will help sustain the garden activities.

While another team repaired the hostels ablution blocks and doors, several teams entertained the kids with active sports, arts and crafts and playing games. This was enjoyed by the children – and probably even more so by the GIZ volunteers.

The EduMobile was on site with an exhibition on climate change and producing a video with sign language on that topic. The successful event was rounded up with an excellent braai prepared by the catering team supported by KfW a generous contribution.

Finally, the GIZ Day of Service would not have been such a big success without the goodwill of their suppliers for donations and those who conceded large discounts: Peralin, KG Sand and Stones, OTB, Benthin African Agencies, Jungle Gym Junction, Okahandja Plastic Converters, Pupkewitz and Taurus Cleaning Products.