Star of the Week: Muna Katupose

Our Star of the Week is Brave Warriors industrious striker Muna Katupose, who scored a superb brace to help Namibia beat Comoros 2-0 during their 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) second leg qualifier at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Sunday.

With Namibia trailing 2-1 on aggregate heading into Sunday’s match, as Comoros had won the first leg 2-1 at home, the Brave Warriors needed nothing but a victory.

Katupose – the same man who helped Namibia qualify for the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations when he scored the go-ahead goal of their qualifying match against Ethiopia in the final round of those qualifiers – was again in the thick of things, this time netting two goals to brush aside Comoros and hand Namibia her first ever CHAN qualification. With the 2-0 victory, the aggregate score ended 3-2 in favour of the Brave Warriors.

The 2018 CHAN tournament will be held in Kenya between January 11 and February 2 next year. It will be the 5th edition of the CHAN tournament, which is a biennial tournament organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) exclusively featuring locally-based African players.

Unlike the African Cup of Nations (Afcon), the competing national teams must be composed of players playing in their domestic league. For example, a Namibian player is only eligible to represent the Brave Warriors if he plays for a Namibian club. DR Congo are the defending champions.