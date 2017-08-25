NUNW threatens Kasuto with legal action

Selma Ikela

Windhoek

Lawyer Sisa Namandje, on behalf of the National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW), has issued Ismael Kasuto with a letter requesting him to stop presenting himself as the union’s president, as continuing to do so would result in an urgent court application.

A letter Namandje addressed to Kasuto on Tuesday gave Kasuto until Wednesday to make an undertaking that he would not, in future, carry out activities in the name of NUNW, failure which Namandje would lodge an urgent application next week in the High Court for an interdict. “We will seek a punitive court order against you should court be approached,” stated the letter. In the letter, Namandje stated that Kasuto has no right to represent to any organisation or the public that he was still the NUNW president.

“All what is required is whether or not you have been as a matter of fact removed. It is not a question of law. You are free to challenge your removal at any appropriate forum,” the letter read. Kasuto could not be reached for comment yesterday afternoon Kasuto and NUNW first president, Albert Liswaniso, are both claiming they are NUNW president. Liswaniso claims Kasuto was removed on Saturday as president following a central executive meeting while Kasuto says this meeting was unconstitutional and Liswaniso was not supposed to be at the meeting in the first place.

Liswaniso told New Era that Namandje is NUNW’s legal representative and he (Namandje) was informed by the office of the latest development – that is why he acted on behalf of the union.