Sports Commission launches new logo

Otniel Hembapu

The Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) yesterday launched its new and revived corporate identity manual, which features a new logo and a more appealing theme around its mission and vision.

Unveiling the new corporate identity, NSC chairperson Joel Matheus said the purpose behind reviving the Commission’s image was to facilitate and keep up with the ever revolving world of sport, especially in the areas of providing quality services to their affiliates and various stakeholders in order create a winning and results-driven country.

“After various consultations with the full support of former marketing officer Chalo Chainda and John Graft in 2016, the skeleton map for this project was done. Therefore, the finalisation and full endorsement to go ahead was done this year. The support and recommendations received during the consultation phase were fully incorporated in our new look. An exercise of this nature is not easy and many would take different directions but however at times a final decision has to be taken for the best interest of sport,” said Matheus.

When holistically viewed, with the new corporate identity the NSC aims to become a much more competitive and committed sports presiding body, which will place special focus on ensuring Namibia becomes a sporting nation driven by excellence.