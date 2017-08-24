NGCL’s Annual Logistics and Transport Workshop welcomes sponsors

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

The Namibian-German Centre for Logistics (NGCL) will host its 9th Annual Logistics and Transport Workshop in Walvis Bay, scheduled for October 4 to 6.

It will do so in collaboration with its industry partners, many of whom have already signed up as sponsors for this annual event. The theme for this year’s workshop is; Namibia as a Logistics Hub: An Opportunity

The close cooperation and sponsorship by industry-leading organisations and academic institutes have seen the workshop flourish year on year. It is therefore also an eagerly anticipated event within the transport and logistics industry as well as beyond.

Sponsors like DAAD – The German Academic Exchange Service, Development Bank Namibia, Southern Business School Namibia (SBS Namibia), Walvis Bay Corridor Group (WBCG) and Namibia Breweries Limited are just some of the organisations that will make this year’s workshop a success.

Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), DAAD and SBS Namibia not only help make the workshop happen through financial and ‘in-kind’ sponsorship, but they also are knowledge partners and bring essential and sector-relevant input into the workshop sessions.

WBCG’s CEO Johny Smith will deliver the keynote address and a case study of the group will also be presented during the workshop, delivering and sharing high calibre logistics success stories, best practices and seminars.

These organisations are joined by expert participants from the logistics and transport sector, government, industry, as well as academia and logistics students.

The theme this year focuses on the opportunity the Namibian logistics hub provides. The development surrounding the logistics hub is receiving attention from government, policymakers and planners to drive the attraction of international investors and organisations. The theme will highlight the developments within the country and look at opportunities for future trade. It will include sharing and implementation of best practices as well as systems and case studies within the logistics and transport industry.

“This is our 9th Annual Logistics and Transport Workshop and we couldn’t be more proud of having these great sponsors support us and the vitally important transportation and lpgistics sector through this workshop. The Government of Namibia identified the logistics and transport sector as critical to the development of all sectors of the economy and our theme this year, Namibia as a Logistics Hub: An Opportunity will stimulate further development in this sector and boost growth and ultimately the economy,” said Logan Fransman, director of the NGCL.