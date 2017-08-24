Nedbank supports financial literacy

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

Education remains a prime ingredient in providing improved quality of life, personal fulfilment and growth of all of Namibia’s people. Against this background, Nedbank Namibia has become a platform partner of the Financial Literacy Initiative (FLI), which was initiated by the Ministry of Finance back in 2012.

Tjivikua, Nedbank’s Manager for the Sponsorships and the Go Green Fund says collaborating with the FLI, as the national platform for financial literacy falls in line with Nedbank’s objectives as a responsible corporate organisation.

“Financial literacy forms an integral part of our day-to-day lives, and learning how to manage your finances properly plays a direct role in the improvement of your quality of life and future plans. At Nedbank Namibia, we embrace our obligation in this regard, and are therefore honoured to be able to support platforms such as FLI,” said Tjivikua.

FLI consists of more than 25 platform supporters from the Namibian public, private and civil society sectors, aimed at working in a coordinated effort to improve the financial capability of all Namibians. “Not only do people who go through the FLI programme become better informed citizens, but they realise the changes they can make in their behaviour with their money in terms of spending wisely and instilling a savings culture. In addition, participants also realise the choices that are available to them in terms of getting the best value for their money,” Tjivikua added.

Christoffer Chipeio, Nedbank’s Area Manager: Central and Personal Loans, says: “Financial planning helps you plan ahead to meet your future needs. It is unique to each individual’s situation and involves evaluating elements that are not financial at all – these may be life events such as marriage, the birth of a child or a career change. It may be lifestyle conditions such as economic and employment outlook, education and health or it may be a financial goal such as early retirement or your children’s education.”