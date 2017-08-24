Gobabis ready for investors

GOBABIS

Gobabis Deputy Mayor Cornelius Tjizoo has called on local businesspeople to consider investing in the town to uplift residents’ living standards.

Tjizoo said the town has modern communication, roads and other infrastructure that allow for smooth business activities and pose great potential for development.

The deputy mayor was speaking on Tuesday during the ground-breaking ceremony for a new shopping mall in the town.

The new development will be an extension of the current shopping centre housing South African retail giant Shoprite.

The mall, aptly titled ‘Gobabis Shopping Mall’, will be 9 300 square metres big and is expected to be fully operational towards the end of this year.

Tjizoo said the town is open to any kind of investment, provided that such economic activity will not only offer a feasible business opportunity, but also put food on the table of residents through employment.

“Our people are in need of services which can be provided by business people, but more so, they are also in need of jobs in order to provide for themselves,” he said.

The deputy mayor said most of the council infrastructure, including underground water and electricity structures, has been revamped to provide for the town’s expansion.

Tjizoo lauded the Safland Property Group, which owns the new shopping mall, for bringing much needed services to the eastern town.

He encouraged other business ventures to take advantage of the town’s potential as a gateway to Botswana and the rest of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) by setting up shop here.

“We are ideally located to serve your business interest in SADC and beyond, and we are ready for business investors,” he said. – Nampa