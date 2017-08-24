Edition C is the new exclusive model for the C-Class Benz

Staff Reporter

The marketing and technical geniuses at Mercedes-Benz have come up with a new model for the C-Class Mercedes-Benz. And they elected to call it ‘Edition C.’ It is basically the C-Class but which combines elements of AMG Sports Exterior with Avantgarde Interior. These two different options can now be purchased as one, Edition C, to give the owner a car that look like an AMG Sports on the outside and an Avantgarde on the inside.

The Edition C comes in various variant packages from 180, 200, 250 and 300 all being petrol engine. The diesel engine is available as a 220 or a 250.

The sporty exterior is augmented by 18-inch 5-spoke AMG light-alloy wheels painted in high-sheen high-gloss black as well as LED High-Performance headlamps including full LED tail-lights. For an even sportier drive, the sports suspension mated to the 9G-TRONIC transmission comes as standard in the Edition C.

Stylish high-quality interior features include ambient lighting including illuminated door-sills in three colours and five dimming levels, LED technology and conveniently controlled via COMAND Online. Just note that the COMAND feature is an optional one, but which Mercedes-Benz encourages owners to purchase so they can enjoy the ambient lighting.

An exclusive trim combination of open-pore black ash trim on the centre console and light longitudinal-grain aluminium trim on the instrument panel and doors add to the sporty flair of the interior. Adding to the athletic appearance is the multifunction sports steering wheel in black leather with flattened bottom section, and heavily embossed in the central grip area.

Standard safety features include Active Park Control with Parktronic. Further comfort features include the Mirror Package, with automatic dimming interior mirror and driver’s exterior mirror as well as electrically folding exterior mirrors (left and right) enhancing driver and passenger well-being.

Although the Edition C looks like just another C Class, a second glance reveals a different story altogether. The Edition C sports the AMG styling package that makes the C Class look much sportier than its usual executive avatar. The large air intakes in the front combined with the ‘Avantgarde’ spec grille in gloss black with chrome accents gives the C Class Edition C sporting appeal. The larger bumper intakes also house a distinct LED cluster that doubles up as a part of Mercedes’ daytime running lights. The new darkened headlamps, inspired by the ones available on the C63 AMG enhances the looks of the front end making the Edition C more special than a regular C Class.