Khomas to capitalise on home advantage

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

With 18 days left before the start of the 2017 Skorpion Zinc Under-17 Cup in Windhoek, host region Khomas are on the verge of finalising the selection of the squad to represent the region at the upcoming national youth football showpiece, which they won in 2013.

Khomas recently held trials in search of talent and have selected 30 players who have been part of training so far. Khomas is in Group B with Kavango East Ohangwena, Khomas, Oshikoto and Erongo Regions.

Their first head coach Hermanus! Naobeb is excited about his teams’ prospects.

“We currently have 30 boys in training and the boys are doing great. They exceeded my expectations but we are struggling in terms of fitness levels because the Youth League is inactive and these boys are not playing consistent football. On Wednesdays, we go jogging and have friendly games on Saturday and Sunday. We are currently working on their fitness levels, as the boys will be forced to play a great number of games in just a few days, ” he explained.

He added that the biggest challenge the team will encounter at the tournament is playing at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, as the boys have been preparing at a smaller stadium.

“The Sam Nujoma Stadium is bigger than the NFA Technical Centre and fitness will be a problem. But that will not stop us from pulling out all our guns and hopefully securing a win.” He also urges the supporters, parents and all stakeholders involved in the Khomas region to come and support the boys. One of the boys in training, Immanuel Hamunyela, a Grade 10 learner at Eldorado High School, is upbeat.

“This will actually be my first time to play in a tournament of such magnitude (if selected). I am feeling great and looking forward to the games. The coaches are trying their best to incorporate the different talents and techniques we have in one team.”

Another star player to look out for is Pitsi Amseb, who is participating in the tournament for the second time and currently plays for the Baby Warriors.