JP Karuaihe alumni donate to fund

Staff Reporter

Windhoek

Previous beneficiaries and alumni, along with the main sponsor of the JP Karuaihe Trust Fund, Dr Weder, Kauta & Hoveka, have donated to the Fund to enable it to take in new beneficiaries.

This opportunity last Thursday was also used to introduce the new chairperson, Patty Karuaihe-Martin who took over the reins from Mbakumua Hengari, who will remain a trustee of the Fund. Magano Erkana, Director at Dr Weder, Kauta & Hoveka, was also introduced as a new trustee representing the main sponsor.

An amount of N$85 000 was collected from the main sponsor and the following alumni: Mbushandje Ntinda – Director, Sisa Namandje Law Firm and Trustee of JP Karuaihe Trust (10 000); Joshua Razikua Kaumbi – Owner of Joshua Kaumbi & Associates (10 000); Nangosora Ashley Tjipitua – Director, Namibia Competitions Commission (10 000); Hitjiua Tjiho – Legal Advisor, Namibia Competitions Commission (10 000); Pewah Ndemuweda – Senior Legal Officer, Ministry of Defence (5 000); Dr Weder, Kauta & Hoveka (main sponsor) donated N$40 000. A pledge they said they will honour as long as they are operational.

The donation will allow the JP Karuaihe Trust Fund to take in three new beneficiaries next January.

The JP Karuaihe Trust Fund has been in existence for 18 years and has funded almost 50 students to study law.

All those beneficiaries are now responsible and successful members of the legal fraternity. In appreciation, the beneficiaries are now in a position to “pay it forward” and assist the fund to take in more students, so that they too, can have their dreams of a career in the legal field fulfilled.

The JP Karuaihe Trust Fund was founded in memory of late Judge JP Karuaihe. To learn more visit www.jpkaruaihetrust@iway.org.na or visit our face book page under the same name.