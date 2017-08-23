Graduates excited about special loans from DNT

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek

Elizabeth Haukongo, a graduate in accounting from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), and Wilbardine Amukoshi, a graduate in finance management from the International University of Management (IUM), were awarded special loans by the David Namwandi Trust (DNT) to uplift their small businesses. The two graduates were awarded a special loan of N$50,000 each by DNT at the celebration of the IUM Entrepreneurship and Innovation Day at the IUM main campus in Dorado Park on Monday.

Haukongo, who in 2015 established her Krevuta Investment cc that supplies printing services to government offices and other businesses at large, says she is very much excited and humbled by the opportunity.

She adds that the fund will make a very big improvement in her business growth.

Haukongo says the fund will purchase printing equipment to develop in-house printing services and cut on outsourcing.

She hopes her business expands to other areas as part of a business growth strategy.

“Young entrepreneurs must never be scared of challenges. They must know opportunities are there for the taking. Have vision and think strategically how to achieve that vision,” Haukongo advises the youth.

Amukoshi, who established her Candy Consultancy cc in Windhoek offering top class services in various business areas, will use her funding to purchase Sage Accounting software and ensure the team is fully trained on the use of the software to provide high quality services to clients.

Initially, Candy Consulting cc focused on delivering three main lines of service, with the primary focus on the Payroll System, the secondary focus on the Pastel Accounting System and third focus to create a taxation solutions system.

The purpose of the DNT award is to identify and nurture entrepreneurs, help with the start-up of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and help existing SMEs with a viable growth strategy that in turn will significantly enhance the possibility of sustaining a business without the need for further external funding. The funding granted by the DNT covers priority areas such as energy security, HIV and community health related projects, information technology, human resource development and SME business start-up projects.