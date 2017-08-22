Home Consumer Video: Local beer brand Camelthorn re-launched ConsumerNEW ERA VIDEO Video: Local beer brand Camelthorn re-launched August 22, 201700 tweet Local beer brand Camelthorn re-launched RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Business & FinanceNBL’s profit after tax up more than 43% Business & FinanceShadi to plant more barley for beer production SportFNB Classic Clashes rolled outLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here one × = seven #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 27 ° C 27 ° 27 ° 8% 2.1kmh 0%Wed 17 °Thu 20 °Fri 19 °Sat 26 °Sun 26 ° #TRENDINGMother who smothered toddler appears in court September 29, 2016Mother City youth tourney beckons for Otjomuise Boys August 9, 2017Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry July 21, 2015Absence of ambulance grounds rugby match March 9, 2015Load more 35,783FollowersFollow14,168FollowersFollow