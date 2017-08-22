Rainbow residents up in arms over sewage

John Muyamba

Rundu

Rainbow Village residents here are dissatisfied with the sewage lifter pump station, which constantly breaks down, leaks and spills sewage water on the street.

This makes it uncomfortable for the residents of the suburb, with over 50 housing units, to even eat their meals due to the stench and sewage flowing back to their sinks, putting their health at risk.

Residents suspect the pump station is not connected to the main sewage line as they say they often see a tanker truck coming to pump water out of the said lifter pump station when it is full. This has led them to believe that the Chinese-developed suburb might have been connected to a sceptic tank, which requires sewer water pumped out when its full.

The acting town CEO, Mathews Naironga, has dismissed the suspicion, saying Rainbow Village has a lifter sewage pump station that is connected to the municipal sewerage network and it discharges sewage to the Donkerhoek sewer pump station and they cannot maintain it, as it is not yet handed over to the council.

“The lifter pump station is not yet handed-over to council and is currently maintained by the developer of Rainbow Village. I am aware that the Rainbow Village lifter sewer pump experienced a breakdown over a month and the developer is trying to effect repairs to address the breakdown to contain sewage spillage,” Naironga noted.

Residents are drafting a petition that they intend to handover to the town administrators listing their grievances.

They also bemoan the fact that their new houses lack quality in all aspects, which they say needs to be exposed before the developer disappears from the site, among their complaints.

Roads in the area are also not of good standard gravel, according to residents who say it gets muddy when it rains and the surface becomes slippery for the vehicles. They also say the roads were not well constructed, as rainwater does not flow properly and thus flooding some houses.

Efforts by New Era to get comment from the developer, Stina Wu, were fruitless by the time of going to print.