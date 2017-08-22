Oshikoto veteran councillor dies

Obrein Simasiku

Oshiya

The longest-serving councillor in Oshikoto Region, Walde Sheyavali, has passed on. He died at Ongwendiva Medi Park yesterday morning following a chronic illness.

Oshikoto regional governor Henock Kankoshi confirmed the sad news yesterday, as he headed to the bereaved family’s house to convey his condolences.

According to Oshikoto Regional Council chairperson Samuel Shivute, the late Sheyavali was admitted to hospital in a coma on Saturday.

“We were expecting him at council management meeting today and we only heard of the unfortunate news afterwards that he passed on in the morning. Last time he was hospitalised but recovered,” said Shivute.

Sheyavali was from Onkumbula village and served as the councillor for Eengodi Constituency since 1992.

The law requires that a by-election be held within 90 days after a councillor’s position becomes vacant.