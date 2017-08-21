Wine tasting returns to the coast

Eveline de Klerk

Swakopmund-If you like the finer things in life, like good wine, then the Swakopmund Plaza Hotel is the place to be on August 25 and 26.

This is to sample the best handpicked South African wines with the popular South African wine distributor, Tamasa Wines.

Tamasa Wines was established as an export and distribution business about seven years ago exporting to about 15 countries.

Founder Barry de Vries says the show as usual guarantees wine lovers the best, handpicked wines that have been carefully selected from South Africa’s top wine masters. Each visitor will receive a glass upon arrival, with which they can taste as much wine as they like.

“There will be about 70 carefully selected wines available for tasting and wine lovers will also have the opportunity to purchase their favourite brands,” promises De Vries. He adds that each winery will be represented by a winemaker or a representative who will be able to tell visitors more about their specific winery and their produce.

The idea is to create a festival environment within which visitors can learn more about wine and winemaking, while sampling the wines at the tasting.

This is the fourth wine tasting Tamasa Wines is hosting in Swakopmund, but has been hosting similar events in Windhoek for the past 12 years.

“We noticed that Namibians along the coast also enjoy fine wine thus we decided to host a wine show in Swakopmund. They are really good at supporting us,” says De Vries.

Tickets for the event are available through Computicket at N$125 each, or N$150 at the door.