Zambezi is an integral part of Namibia

I am disappointed by the brutality of Mishake Muyongo. Many people who participated in the so-called Caprivi Liberation Army were misled by his barbaric methods of getting rich by using naïve people who did not know him properly.

We must not listen to their barbaric defence for killing innocent people on the pretext of cutting Caprivi from the main land – our beautiful Namibia.

We, the PLAN combatants and the almighty Swapo Party liberated Namibia, while Muyongo ran to join the DTA. What a coward! I am therefore calling upon the international community not to waste their resources supporting [him] with the hope of cutting Namibia in pieces.

Forget it, Caprivi ( or Zambezi as it’s now known) will remain part of the main land forever. If anybody disputes this fact, you are free to approach me personally, I will give you proper information.

The people who participated in Muyongo’s army have a case to answer and those on trial should be sentenced accordingly, if found guilty. We request all the people not to follow the story of colonial powers, who met in Berlin in 1884 and 1885 to negotiate on the issue of access to the Zambezi River.

In 1890 the Helgoland-Zanzibar Treaty between Germany and Great Britain, which gave Germany a right of access over the strip that leads Zambezi Region, should not be a defense for committing murder.

Long live the Republic of Namibia, long live the heroes and heroines of the Republic of Namibia. Long live!

* Prince Gilbert Muhongo Mutwa