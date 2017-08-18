Top Cheri journeying to success

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Top Cheri has not only found successes through social media but the singer also has something new up her sleeves, a brand new song.

After listening to her new hit song, currently making waves on some local radio stations, as well as on social media, Entertainment Now caught up with the upcoming and fresh new dancehall and pop star to shed more light on her journey to success, her inspiration and what she is currently working on.

An author and actress at the same time, Namibian kwaito star The Dogg inspired her musically.

She recalls how she used to perform to some of his songs. “By that time I was known as Monica Morocky… but singing was not something I thought I would take on because I was very shy.

“I also ended up hanging around a lot with Dion from PDK. Sometimes when we drove around and a song came on the radio, I would start singing along and Dion was always impressed with me,” Top Cheri explains.

She says Dion always encouraged her to sing and one day he ended up taking her to the studio and made her record some songs. There and then her first song titled ‘Victoria’ was born.

‘Victoria’ is the anthem for her second book titled ‘Love, Sex and Flight Tickets’. The video of the songs is also available on YouTube and attracts many viewers every day.

Top Cheri also recently released her second single titled ‘Good Man’, which talks about how she prefers a good man over rich guys.

“Both ‘Victoria’ and ‘Good Man’ have received a great deal of attention on radio and people are still downloading them on my website every day. My songs have a very unique sound, people love to jive to them,” she says.

So far, Top Cheri has worked with local artists such as Dion and Don Kamati. She has also worked with Jowdy from the House Guru Gang.

Apart from music, she is working hard to release her second film from Omalaeti Productions titled ‘Captain Kalola 2’.

“I am also working on my two major movies of ‘Love, Sex and Flight Tickets’, as well as ‘Walls’.

“Both are very exciting projects. I am also currently up and down performing as the bookings are coming in from all corners of Namibia,” Top Cheri says.

As far as possible plans for an album, Top Cheri says she is still establishing herself as Top Cheri the performer and still thinking about releasing an album. “With that, I’m hoping to sign a great record label deal. The aim is to release single after single and perform around the country… we are just having fun while making some coins on the way.”

Top Cheri started acting in 2014 when she acted for the first time in the film ‘Captain Kalola 1’.

“I played the main female role… which also won me a nomination in the upcoming Simply You Magazine Lifestyle awards.”

“Throughout the years, I have built relationships with people in the right offices and in the right mind to help me conquer and eliminate all challenges that come my way. “I also believe God has written my story with so much pleasure … I’m just a cast member in his story, and I’m happy to play it out.”