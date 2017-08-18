Theatre turns into a nuthouse

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) will present The Nut House play, written and directed by the 26-year-old playwright, Lloyd Wanini, under the mentorship of award-winning director, David Ndjavera.

The NTN will stage the play for two days, tonight and tomorrow night, at the NTN’s Backstage starting from seven O’clock in the evening.

The Nut House is a story about a nurse, Butch, who on his first day at work is stuck in a room with six criminally insane women

The nurse begins to see and experience what they (the insane women) see as they tell him the stories of how they ended up in the room.

Wanini who has studied Media and Drama at the University of Namibia (Unam) says the audience can expect intensity and much emotion during the two nights of the event. “The play will keep guests on the edge,” he promises.

There are ten talented actors in the play and only three of them will play the roles of supporting actors.

The six insane women (Thoko, Gina, Hinata, Veripura, Bathsheba and Priscilla) and the nurse (Butch) are all main characters.

“I usually don’t like having main characters in my plays because each character brings a different dynamic to the table,” Wanini says.

He adds that the play is a social commentary on how society perceives the mentally ill through the eyes of mentally ill people.

During the play, actor Veripura tells the story of how social pressure and rape pushed her into a mental breakdown and into committing unspeakable acts.

An emotionally unstable Gina is haunted by past of physical abuse.

Then there is Thoko, doing her best to seduce Butch. Priscilla mostly sits behind a grave talking to her ancestors, at the same time tormenting those who don’t believe in her gods, with her supernatural powers.

Bathsheba is a religious fanatic who tries to convince Butch to repent. Hinata is a shy young woman with multiple personalities who tries to stay in control of her body and mind.

“For those longing for an adventure, this intensely entertaining production is surely one not to be missed,” Wanini says.

The play falls under the NTN Theatre Zone Project that provides development opportunities for new and upcoming directors, writers, actors and producers.

NTN public relations officer, Desiree Mentor, says the project normally appoints a mentor who assists and guides the director or writer with script development, directing and staging of his/her play.

Tickets for play are available at all Computicket outlets at N$50 (adults), N$30 for pensioners and students with a valid student card.