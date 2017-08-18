GIPF introduces online member portal at OATF

Amos Kambonde

Windhoek-An online portal refers to the webpage (or website) that provides users an entryway to a variety of information, tools, links, and more. Typically, online portals are designed to offer users an assortment of the most used types of information and services, as such GIPF recently launched an online portal to allow members access to self-help services via our website.

With the upcoming Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair, the Fund would like to re-inforce and educate its members about the importance of the online portal, how members can benefit from the portal, how it minimises the traveling costs as members can access their information online and how they can obtain their benefit and income statements in the comfort of their offices.

The portal gives members peace of mind as members can amend their basic information such as contact details online. This new initiative creates an active user interaction with the Fund. Members are urged to go on our website which is www.gipf.com.na, and click on the member log in link. All first time users need to first register before utilising the services offered on the portal.

The Fund believes that increased customer service has a positive impact on service delivery; as such we continuously aim to achieve excellence in helping our members. In this regard, the Fund will strive to always come up with innovative ideas on how to interact and help its large membership.

Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair has proven to be an effective business marketing and communication platform of choice. The GIPF continues to be a proud participant for the broader benefit of its members in particular and the northern community in general.

Apart from the online portal, GIPF will be offering its standard services such as pension benefits, printing of benefit statements, claiming process, updating of members’ information and submitting of outstanding documents.

During the trade fair period, the Fund will also have a team that will be visiting orphans and the disabled members in areas, such as Omuthiya, Ondangwa, Oshakati, Uutapi and Okahao Districts.

The main aim of these visits will be to re-inforce the ongoing tracing of annuitants’ campaigns in constituencies and the provision of certificate of existence to disabled members. This effort is geared towards ensuring all beneficiaries receive the benefits due to them.

We are therefore inviting all our members to join us in Ongwediva between 25 August to 2 September. Most importantly, members are encouraged to bring their identification documents, as well as their latest payslips if they are looking for a specific update. We look forward to seeing you.

* Amos Kambonde is marketing services manager at GIPF.