Freeda debuts at Coke Studio …a first for Namibia

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Sassy afro pop singer Freeda is the first Namibian musician to grace the stage at Africa’s biggest music show, Coke Studio Africa. Freeda will feature alongside Kiff No Beat from Ivory Coast and Wawa Salegy from Madagascar. Coke Studio Africa is Coca Cola’s flagship African music show, but it is a non-competitive music show. It brings together diverse African music talent to present world-class showcases, while giving upcoming artists the opportunity to work with some of the best African and international music and production talent. The show brings together artists from different genres, eras and regions to create a modern and authentic African sound through music fusion.

For the second year in a row, Coke Studio Africa will give fast rising and up and coming artists a chance to feature on the show’s Big Break segment, where they have the opportunity to collaborate with industry greats.

Other Big Break artists on this year’s show dubbed ‘Coke Studio Africa – 2017’ include The Band BeCa from Kenya, Ozane from Togo and Mashayabhuqe from South Africa.

Back for a fifth edition this year, it includes more African countries and super stars representing different regions. Coke Studio also announced the merger of Coke Studio Africa and Coke Studio South Africa. Coke Studio Africa is set to premiere in more than 30 countries across Africa starting next month. With a career spanning over 15 years, afro pop singer Freeda has developed into a vibrant solo artist whose performances and melodically cultured voice has won the hearts of many fans.

Speaking on her Coke Studio debut during the recording of the show, Freeda said the platform would give her mileage as an African musician.

“My experience at Coke Studio Africa has so far been one of the best experiences in my music career. It was very enriching,” she said.

As far as her Coke Studio collaborations, Freeda said working with talented artists such as Kiff No Beat and Wawa Salegy was fun and educative.