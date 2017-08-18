Come support your team – Mannetti

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Brave Warriors coach Ricardo Mannetti has called on local sports enthusiasts to throng the Sam Nujoma Stadium to rally behind the national senior football team when they confront Comoros this Sunday in the second leg of their 2018 CHAN qualifiers.

Mannetti made this call when he announced his 19-man squad yesterday in the capital ahead of Sunday’s clash against the islanders.

“This match will be played like a final. We need to score and we have to make sure they don’t score. They will defend, we attack; they attack, we defend. One team cannot attack or defend for 90 minutes. It will be a tough game and if there is anyone out there who wants a win on Sunday more than me then we are on the same page,” said Mannetti.

The coach emphasized that Namibians need to be part of the action on Sunday and contribute to the desired sweet victory.

“We must pack the stadium, we must get involved in every play with the boys; every corner kick; every shot and every goal. Let’s do more of what we did against Zimbabwe here. This is your team; support your team and help them get over the final hurdle.”

Mannetti has replaced suspended left back Riaan Hanamub with Edmund Kambanda, while Charles Hambira is expected to partner with Ferdinand Karongee in central defence in the absence of Tiberius Lombard, who is also suspended due to cautions from the first leg.

“These players come in knowing what is expected of them. They have been around and watched the game from the bench and now it is their time to fill the gap and make history. It will be a difficult game in which we need to keep cool and make it count,” concluded Mannetti.

One player will be dropped to complete the match-day 18-man squad, with Hendrick Somaeb looking to score at home as he continues his collaboration upfront with partnership speedy winger Itamunua Keimuine, Benyamin Nenkavu and playmaker Petrus Shitembi.

Comoros is expected to arrive in Windhoek today and tickets are selling for N$30 each at Computicket outlets at all Shoprite and Checkers stores countrywide, as well as at Football House in Katutura. Gates will open at 12h00 and no tickets will be sold at the venue.

Brave Warriors 19-man squad: Edward Maova, Charles Uirab, Charles Hambira, Larry Horaeb, Edmund Kambanda, Dynamo Fredericks, Immanuel Heita, Benyamin Nenkavu, Petrus Shitembi, Absalom Iimbondi, Itamunua Keimuine, Roger Katjiteo, Mapenzi Muwanei, Muna Katupose, Hendrick Somaeb, Romario Ndjavera, Oswaldo Xamseb, Ferdinand Karongee and Ronald Ketjijere (c).