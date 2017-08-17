Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: Spin City to go North NEW ERA VIDEOSportSports Video: Spin City to go North August 17, 201700 tweet Spin City to go North RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: Women to burn rubber at Spin City NEW ERA VIDEOWindhoek Spin City & house bash set for Saturday WOEMASpinning fever hot’s up As fans scream for more!LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here 5 − one = LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 2.8 ° C 5 ° -1 ° 52% 2.1kmh 0%Fri 10 °Sat 15 °Sun 22 °Mon 23 °Tue 23 ° HIV/AIDSHIV positive and still soldiering on August 11, 20170SMS reminders boost HIV drug intake August 10, 20170Households shun HIV survey August 9, 20170