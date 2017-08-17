Home National Video: Angry quantity surveyors confront Works PS NationalNEW ERA VIDEO Video: Angry quantity surveyors confront Works PS August 17, 201701 tweet Angry quantity surveyors confront Works PS RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FeaturesAyoub gets bail in N$5 million theft caseLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here + = #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 14.5 ° C 17 ° 11 ° 25% 2.6kmh 0%Fri 11 °Sat 16 °Sun 19 °Mon 23 °Tue 23 ° #TRENDINGHerman Andimba Toivo ya Toivo is no more June 9, 2017Oscar Pistorius admitted in hospital August 4, 2017Video: Geingob boosts Indongo with ‘Blue Passport’ August 2, 2017NSC breaks silence on missing millions… ‘let due process take its... August 1, 2017Load more 35,792FollowersFollow14,122FollowersFollow