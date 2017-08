John Muyamba

RUNDU-A Kavango East Region construction and consultancy firm, Lilira Investments, has donated netball playing gear to Rundu-based Cuca Tops Sports Club comprising shirts and skirts.

Lilira Investments recently held a ceremony where it presented the new gear to the team’s players and management.

“The donation is aimed at supporting and strengthening the team. This is just a way of developing sports in the region,” said Lilira Investment’s Mbambi Someno.