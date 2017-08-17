Indongo will shock the world – Harry Simon… Fight to screen live on NBC on Saturday

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Despite almost all boxing pundits worldwide giving him zero survival chances against American boxing ace Terence Crawford, Namibian boxing legend Harry ‘The Terminator’ Simon is totally of the opposite opinion, saying the world is yet to see the best of Julius ‘Blue Machine’ Indongo.

Namibia’s undefeated triple world champion Indongo will face Crawford in their full unification world titles bout – featuring the world four major belts WBA,WBC,WBO and IBF – this Saturday at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday, Simon – one of Namibia’s most admired boxing greats who became the country’s first fighter to win a world title in 1998 when he defeated America’s Ronald Wright to claim the WBO super welterweight title in Gauteng, South Africa – said he has full confidence in Indongo’s ability.

Although Simon admitted that Crawford is a highly skillful boxer, whose timing, power, confidence and work rate is highly commendable, he was however quick to highlight that Indongo is quite lethal, saying he brings something different to the table.

To sum up, in the words of Simon, Indongo’s awkward but lethal style of boxing is not just arousing to watch but the Namibian is a workaholic if he decides to strive for perfect and accurate execution.

The Namibian boxing great also said despite Indongo’s impressive height and reach, he was awed by how Indongo would spend a few rounds perfecting his timing before he begins to dismantle his opponent.

Indongo’s fighting style – which Simon maintains is very rare among fighters nowadays – is not just surgical, but it is equally industrial, where every move is carefully planned and executed.

“This is one of the biggest fights in history and to make it even interesting, it features our very own Julius Indongo. Being in a fight of such magnitude was always one of my key goals during my days in boxing and just as I was on a brink of realising my dream of taking African boxing to the next level, a horrific car accident robbed me off my glittering career.

“But now here we are as a country, we have Indongo fighting in the world’s biggest fight and with that I’m just happy he is doing it for Namibia and Africa, as well as the world at large. I’m fully behind my boy and I know he can do it. Indongo will shock the world!” said a confident Simon.

Previewing Saturday’s fight, Simon said the only way Crawford can convincingly beat Indongo would be if he knocks him out, because otherwise the Namibian will pour hot water on him with his quick hands, great reach and height advantage.

Meanwhile, national broadcaster NBC yesterday confirmed that they will broadcast the fight live on Saturday at 02h00 via Kwese Sport.