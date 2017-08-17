Honda’s bold aesthetics underscore new CR-V’s advanced design

Staff Reporter

The fourth-generation Honda CR-V is the most advanced, most spacious and most sophisticated iteration of the popular compact SUV to date.

Completely redesigned and re-engineered from the ground up, the new Honda CR-V features a striking exterior design, and a more spacious, quieter cabin with extended rear legroom and an expanded cargo compartment. As has become the Honda norm, the latest CR-V’s pricing adopts an all-inclusive strategy, ensuring strong value, too.

The cabin execution is even smarter than before, with enhanced ergonomics and materials, while ease of entry and exit is best in class. The CR-V’s two-mode floor allows the interior to be configured in a variety of different ways to reflect individual requirements. In addition, the infotainment systems have been upgraded with extended functionality.

The drivetrain offering includes the option of a high-efficiency turbocharged engine for the first time on CR-V. The four-cylinder, forced-induction engine delivers exceptional power and torque output across a broad rev range, benefiting performance and tractability, while also achieving impressive economy figures.

The new Honda CR-V is a real head-turner that is both strikingly different while remaining unmistakably Honda. The styling cues mirror the more extrovert approach of the latest Civic, but also create a distinctive, SUV-specific appearance that expresses the newcomer’s bolder aesthetics.

Central to the bold front-end appearance are the curved, slimline headlights which frame the broad-barred grille, and feature integrated daytime running lights. The bonnet’s pronounced contours meet the base of the slim A-pillar for a neatly integrated appearance that emphasises the Honda’s streamlined look.

Below the main grille, dual air intakes with a dark meshed finish split the colour-coded bumper, while the top model gains both LED headlights and front LED fog lamps. A metallic scuff plate underlines the new CR-V’s SUV identity.

Viewed in profile, the CR-V’s aerodynamic shape is even more apparent, thanks to the smooth roofline with its smoothly integrated roof rails, the subtly curved waistline, the narrow side glass aperture and the raked rear screen.

The rear appearance is equally arresting, thanks to the inverted LED taillight clusters, linked by a chromed garnish strip, and positioned high up on a tail gate that extends all the way down to bumper level. The rear scuff plate is home to a pair of prominent exhaust tailpipes on 1.5T models, adding a sporty touch.

The new Honda CR-V boasts a cabin that is significantly more spacious, thanks to a significant increase in wheelbase, as well as wider front and rear tracks. The result is a meaningful increase in total interior volume.

Rear passenger legroom has been boosted by a full 9 cm, and there is more shoulder room both front and rear. The 60/40 split rear bench seat can be folded flat to expand cargo capacity, creating a completely flat loading floor in the process.

The interior execution is also even more sophisticated than previously, thanks to the use of upgraded materials and finishes. Soft-touch surfaces, matt alloy accents and finely crafted stitching add to the upmarket ambience.

Depending on model, a centrally located 5-inch or 7-inch display provides user-friendly access to the new CR-V’s infotainment system. The centre stack also houses the controls for the dual-zone climate control system, and extends to the selector lever for the Constantly Variable Transmission (CVT), which is standard across the range.

The overall dashboard design is clean and uncluttered, adding to the impression of elegance that permeates the entire cabin. The centre console includes a lidded binnacle that also acts as a centre armrest, while dual cupholders are provided in an open storage box in front of the armrest.

on is generous, with best-in-class rear legroom. The rear bench seat has a fold-down armrest and is split 60:40. Folding down the rear seat backrest creates a large, flat-floored cargo space.

With the seats in place the CR-V offers 522 litres of luggage space, extendable to 1 084 litres with the seatbacks folded down.

The new Honda CR-V is offered with a choice of two drivetrains. The 2.0 Comfort and 2.0 Elegance models are powered by a refined version of the 2,0-litre four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine employed in the previous CR-V.

The normally aspirated unit is equipped with variable valve timing and programmed fuel injection, and has a rated maximum power output of 113 kW at 6 500 r/min, combined with a torque peak of 189 Nm at 4 300 r/min.

The 1 997 cc engine is linked to Honda’s highly regarded Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with G-Shift control logic, which provides all the convenience of an automatic gearbox, but optimises the drive ratio for the particular driving circumstances. The gearbox also offers pre-set steps for manual selection. Drive is to the front wheels.

The 1.5T Executive and 1.5T Exclusive models break new ground for the CR-V by offering turbocharged power for the first time. The 1 498 cc turbo engine is equipped with programmed, direct fuel injection, variable valve timing to deliver 140 kW of maximum power at 5 600 r/min, together with 240 Nm of maximum torque in a broad band between 2 000 and 5 000 r/min.

The new turbo engine is again accompanied by Honda’s CVT gearbox, but is linked to an intelligent Real Time AWD system that seamlessly transfers power from the front to the rear wheels when additional traction is required.

The system has undergone significant improvements for the new CR-V, including a substantial increase in maximum rear wheel torque delivery, and a new intelligent control system for improved overall performance, without having to wait for the front wheels to slip before proportioning torque to the rear.

The all-wheel drive system delivers the efficiency and economy of front-wheel drive on normal surfaces, but offers additional traction, composure and peace of mind when travelling on compromised surfaces such as wet roads or gravel tracks.

The new Honda CR-V range consists of four models, comprising a choice of two engines and four specification levels. All four models feature Honda’s latest-generation Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). There is also a choice of front-wheel drive and intelligent all-wheel drive.

It may represent the entry point to the new Honda CR-V range, but the 2.0 Comfort is anything but entry level, offering an extensive offering of standard comfort, convenience and safety features.

Combining the proven 2,0-litre petrol engine with a CVT gearbox and front-wheel drive, the 2.0 Comfort offers swift performance and high levels of efficiency. Top speed is 192 km/h, while the combined-cycle fuel consumption figure is 7,3 litres/100 km (in line with the 93/116/EC standard).

Distinguishing exterior features include aluminium-look front and rear scuff plates, and brushed aluminium roof rails, while the vehicle runs on new 17-inch alloy wheels, shod with 235/65 R17 tyres.

The 2.0 Comfort is equipped with halogen main headlights and striking, inverted LED daytime running lights, while low-mounted fog lights are also standard. The rear taillights incorporate bright LED technology.

Inside, the spacious cabin features an upmarket execution with smart cloth upholstery and metallic accents, a soft-touch instrument panel featuring an innovative digital driver information interface instead of conventional instrumentation, and an extensive list of comfort, safety and convenience features.

– Quickpic