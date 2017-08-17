Guard caught with half a million denied bail

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-The security guard who was arrested in Otjiwarongo on Tuesday with more than half a million Namibia dollars was denied bail during his first appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Making his first brief appearance before Magistrate Venessa Stanely on a charge of theft, Jonas Simon Mbangu was denied bail on grounds that investigations into his case are still at an early stage.

State Prosecutor Joseph Andreas informed the court that not all the money was retained and if the accused were granted bail, there is fear that he might tamper with ongoing investigations.

Mbangu, who was employed as a security guard at a security firm in Otjiwarongo, was arrested following a complaint from his employer that he had absconded from duty.

New Era reported yesterday that Mbangu had collected money from various business outlets in the vicinity of Otjiwarongo for banking purposes, which he did not do.

Upon his arrest on Tuesday, Mbangu was found in possession of N$556,134 in cash. It was later discovered that he had used only N$400 of the money that he attempted to steal.

Police investigations have revealed that two guards initially went to collect the money, but one disappeared with the van, leaving Mbangu behind. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Windhoek North.

Mbangu, who appeared in court without any legal representation, was informed of his right to attain legal representation, but opted to conduct his own defence.

He is in custody in the holding cells at Windhoek Police station until his next court appearance on October 27.