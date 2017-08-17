DTS run riot…As Field Hockey Premier League reaches halfway stage

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Only two games were played over the weekend, as the Bank Windhoek Field Hockey Premier League reached its halfway mark.

Both games in the men’s and women’s Premier League were between NUST and DTS, who battled it out in the sixth round. The latter were too strong for NUST, who were defeated in both divisions and remained rooted to the bottom of the table.

NUST have been gradually building up resilience when it comes to clashes with big clubs. Although there has been a slight improvement in the team’s performance, they continue to suffer heavy defeats at the hands of the top five.

In the men’s Premier League, DTS (popularly known as the Red Army) came out all guns blazing, as they showed no mercy on their counterparts. DTS substituted their keeper and fielded a striker to increase their goal tally.

Seven players from the Red Army found the net, making the game look easy.

Although DTS comfortably won the match, the players were a little frustrated that they could not finish off clear chances in front of goal.

Percy Bartram from DTS was the top goal scorer. DTS won the game 8-0 and moved to third position on the log table. They are now a point behind Saints and WOBSC on the log table.

Women’s Premier League

In the women’s Premier League, DTS continued their winning streak, as they defeated a determined NUST women’s team. The Red Machine (DTS) steam-rolled over the opposition.

DTS players were ruthless, as they gave no space to their opponents. They scored 12 goals with no reply from the NUST women’s team, who struggled throughout the encounter.

Arina van Rensburg was the top goal scorer, who tormented the NUST defence and scored a hat-trick for DTS. As it stands in the women’s league, Saints still lead the pack with 15 points followed by BDO Wanderers and WOBSC on 11 and 8 points, respectively.

The next round of games will be interesting to watch as competition keeps heating up, especially in the women’s league mid-table section. In the men’s Premier League, three teams are only separated by a single point.