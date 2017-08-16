Home Business & Finance Finance Video: Bank of Namibia reduces repo rate to support economy Business & FinanceFinanceNEW ERA VIDEO Video: Bank of Namibia reduces repo rate to support economy August 16, 201701 tweet Bank of Namibia reduces repo rate to support economy RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Business & FinanceBank of Namibia alarmed by household debt Special FocusCredit bureaus now to be regulated by Bank of Namibia Business & FinanceRepo rate increased to 5.75%LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here + four = ten #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 23.7 ° C 24 ° 23 ° 2% 4.6kmh 0%Thu 7 °Fri 10 °Sat 15 °Sun 23 °Mon 24 ° #TRENDINGHerman Andimba Toivo ya Toivo is no more June 9, 2017Oscar Pistorius admitted in hospital August 4, 2017Woman killed over cellphone August 2, 2017Video: Geingob boosts Indongo with ‘Blue Passport’ August 2, 2017Load more 35,792FollowersFollow14,110FollowersFollow