Teenager accused of killing stepfather denied bail

Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop-The teenager accused of killing his stepfather while trying to protect his mother from ongoing domestic violence, was denied bail when he appeared in the Mariental Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

A 17-year-old Mariental resident (name withheld as the accused is a minor) made his first court appearance for allegedly stabbing his stepfather to death over the weekend in an attempt to defend his mother, who the deceased man was reportedly beating up at their home at Mariental’s Ombili settlement when the fatal incident occurred.

It is alleged the young suspect stabbed his stepfather, Lazarus Matheus, 46, from behind, on his left shoulder with an unknown object last Saturday, thus causing his death.

Hardap regional crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Eric Clay confirmed the murder, saying the police were informed that the relationship between the deceased and the suspect’s mother was abusive.

The case was postponed to October 18 for further police investigations and for Kharuchab’s application for legal assistance from the Legal Aid Division of the Ministry of Justice.