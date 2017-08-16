Singapore trains Namibia on airport emergency planning

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Officers in the Namibian Defence Force and Windhoek’s City Police and other stakeholders in the Namibian aviation industry are undergoing training on emergency planning by the Singapore Aviation Academy.

The training was organised by the Namibia Civil Aviation Authority and the Namibia Airports Company with instructors from the world-renowned Singapore Aviation Academy.

The workshop is meant to train the key stakeholders to plan and respond to acts of unlawful interference, as per the standards of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and International Air Transport Association (IATA) regulations. The workshop, which started on 14 August, is scheduled to end on 18 August.

“With the emergence of world-wide attacks on the safety and security of the travelling public, airports, aircraft and other persons working within the aviation industry – the counter-measures against these can only be effective as long as the people responsible for protecting civil aviation against these unlawful acts receive appropriate training to carry out their jobs efficiently and effectively,” says Albert Sibyeya, the acting Strategic Executive of Human Resources at Namibia Airports Company.

The workshop contains safety and security courses designed to equip airport regulators, airport operators and aviation practitioners with expert knowledge to enhance operations and meet mandatory industry standards.

According to Namibia Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Director, Angelina Simana, NCAA and NAC have the responsibility to all key stakeholders to ensure contingency plans are developed for all the airports and resources are made available to safeguard civil aviation against any unlawful acts.

“NAC and NCAA need to work together to ensure that the safety and security of the national airports meet international standards and adhere to regulations,” explained Simana.