Miss NUST to uplift fellow students

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-The newly crowned Miss Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), Ester Shifotoka, says she will use her new title to uplift fellow students at the university.

Shifotoka, who was overwhelmed and excited after being crowned the new queen and the current face of NUST at the Windhoek Country Club Resort and Casino last Friday night, says a journey of a thousand miles starts with one single step, hence her new crown provides a good platform for help her to contribute to the development of students at the institution.

“Being crowned as a beauty queen of our university means being given a chance to serve the society in whatever possible way, starting by putting a smile on a person’s face,” she says.

Shifotoka’s recent crowning was part of the five-day NUST 22nd Cultural Festival hosted under the theme ‘Embracing Cultural Heritage in Modern Days’ that took place last week.

The festival included a flea market, international cuisine day, sports activities, games and performances by various cultural groups.

The international cuisine day was the highlight of this year’s festival, and showcased different international and local traditional cuisines. The flea market featured many stalls selling food, beverages, clothing, salons, craft and jewellery.

On Thursday, local artists, among them the young singing group, Ama Daz Floor, saw festival-goers breaking the stage with their best songs.

Shifotoka started her modelling career when she was just 12 years old. She has taken part in many school beauty pageants and won up to eight accolades. She was also crowned Miss High School North in 2015.

“I have also spread my wings to [the] regional level and won a number of titles. I am now focused on national pageants,” she says proudly.