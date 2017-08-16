Foster to release album next year

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-Twenty-one-year-old Mukuwe Alfred Petrus, better known as Foster, is determined to see his dream of becoming a gospel artist come true.

As any young talented lad, Foster particularly had a passion for singing gospel music from a tender age of 12 years when he started composing music and by the time he was 16 years he began writing his own songs. “I chose to sing gospel music because I want to share a message with my fellow youth and the general public as well, such as baby dumping, passion killing and theft in our society. I want to urge and advise people to change and transform their hearts, especially the youth,” states Foster. Growing up with a single unemployed mother and five siblings, Foster explains that he went through a lot of hardship, especially without a father figure in his life, and thus wants to improve his family’s life with his music career.

Foster adds that there have been a lot of set-backs, negativity and mockery from family members and friends but this did not discourage him nor let him lose hope. He has not released an album yet due to financial constraints and lack of sponsorship but is determine to release an album next year and wishes to work together with gospel sensation, D-Naff. He urges young people to follow their dreams and never let obstacles come in their way.

Foster grew up in Omalaala in the Oshana region and matriculated at IIpumbu Senior Secondary School. He moved to Lüderitz last year in search of greener pastures where he is a casual worker at Marco Fishing Pty (Ltd).

As the youngest of five siblings, he is a young man with a big dream.