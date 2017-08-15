Home World Video: Western Bypass gets new speed limit World Video: Western Bypass gets new speed limit August 15, 201701 tweet Western Bypass gets new speed limit RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Crime and CourtsVideo: Katutura street brawl Crime and CourtsVideo: Otjomuise neighbourhood watch report suspicious activities Crime and CourtsVideo: Female robbed in OtjomuiseLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here + seven = 14 #WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 24 ° C 24 ° 24 ° 14% 3.1kmh 0%Wed 18 °Thu 8 °Fri 10 °Sat 22 °Sun 23 ° #TRENDINGHerman Andimba Toivo ya Toivo is no more June 9, 2017Oscar Pistorius admitted in hospital August 4, 2017Woman killed over cellphone August 2, 2017Video: Geingob boosts Indongo with ‘Blue Passport’ August 2, 2017Load more 35,791FollowersFollow14,100FollowersFollow