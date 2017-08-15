Standard Bank’s Mungunda backs Okondjatu Expo

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-As a son of Okondjatu, Standard Bank’s Chief Executive Vetumbuavi Mungunda has been a vehement supporter of the growth of the settlement by lending a hand where necessary.

One of the largest settlements in the Okakarara constituency in the Otjozondjupa Region, Okondjatu Settlement,serves roughly 16 villages making it a potential business hub. The expo will take place from 28 August to 1 September.

As such, Mungunda recently handed over a sponsorship of N$30 000 on behalf of Standard Bank for the settlement’s annual expo. The expo aims to celebrate the community’s diversity and heritage, while providing a platform for socio-economic development for would-be entrepreneurs to showcase their services and products.

The bank sponsors the majority of trade fairs and expos across the country because it strongly believes in entrepreneurship and the contribution it can make to the country’s economy.

Although he hailed some of the more successful trade fairs and expos, Mungunda said: “The challenge with some of these expos is that they are turning into events that focus on something other than trade. We need to make sure that we use them to boost trade, business and entrepreneurship.”

He further urged the organisers of such events to go back and look at why expos are important. He also advised the organisers of the Okondjatu Expo to go back into the community and ask what it is they want to showcase that will draw in investors.

“I would like to see people from the constituency who manufacture to see their products because producing something locally increases the value. There is a discussion on the challenges of recession, as the economy has not been growing for the past four quarters. As a result, income has been reduced. So, we need to look at how to reduce spending in this economic environment,” Mungunda advised.

The reduction in spending will help entrepreneurs save money, which is important to have during a recession that income is an expectation, but expenses are a certainty. Therefore, people need to understand that when doing their financial planning because they do not know if they are going to get the income they expect.

“There are two key things to remember; make sure you make investments that will generate cash and make sure to never run out of cash. You will also need to have cash saving of between three months to two years of your monthly salary,” Mungunda stressed. He reiterated that the bank believes in the importance of stimulating entrepreneurships and so would do its part in fostering its growth locally.

Speaking on behalf of the Speaker of the National Assembly, Peter Katjavivi, Lydia Kandetu hailed Standard Bank and other sponsors for their commitment to the expo and striving to make it a success.

“Together we can. This is a good opportunity to showcase products and services, as well as share ideas which will aid in job creation and poverty alleviation. The government supports this expo and others across the country because they are in line with Vision 2030 and National Development Plans,” she explained.

She concluded that the expo has the potential to improve the livelihoods of the Okondjatu residents and urged everyone to give it their support.