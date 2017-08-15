No alarming incidents of Congo Fever

Staff reporter

Windhoek-Three people who were admitted for close monitoring of Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) have been cleared after the blood results came out negative. A statement signed by Acting Permanent Secretary Bertha Katjivena states, “No alarming incidents have been reported from the Omusati Region, where the case originated from.”

Last week, The Namibian newspaper reported that three people who were in contact with a man who died of Congo Fever were being kept in isolation at the Windhoek Central hospital.

Katjivena stated that the regional veterinarian, and other concerned parties, are still working closely with the health team to contain any further spread of the disease.

She said that in-service training of health professional for both private and public institutions is ongoing. “All necessary precautionary measures have been put in place to avoid further contamination and infection as per infection control protocol,” Katjivena said.

Signs of Congo Fever include sudden onset of high fever, headache, back pain, joint pain, abdominal pain and dizziness or feeling that you are losing your balance and about to fall. A person can also experience neck pain and stiffness, bleeding, bruising, or a rash and the person who has been in contact with a person who has similar symptoms or animal infested with ticks or has had a tick bite.

Katjivena further said in order to prevent Congo Fever people are advised to check for ticks after working with animals and remove them immediately using fine-tipped tweezers (or a thread) and protect hands. “Further, if the animals are infested with ticks spray them using a recommended acaridae to kill the ticks. The person is also advised to avoid direct physical contact with body fluids such as blood, saliva, vomit, stool, urine and sweat from infected persons. In case you get in contact with a suspected patient, wash your hands with soap and water immediately,” said Katjivena, among others.