NDC tender fraud accused trial date set

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-A trial date has been set for the four people, who were arrested in 2015 over irregularities in the awarding of N$18.5 million worth of tenders at Namibia Development Corporation (NDC).

Charity Mujohn-Kaali (35), Mavis Namakondo Sabuta (38), Precious Mbuywana Kamwi (56) and Songiso Chrispin Kamwi (63) were all arrested two years ago and are facing charges of fraud, money laundering, using and providing a false document, using position for gratification and disguising unlawful origin of a property, which are all offences under the Anti- Corruption Act.

The prosecution and the defence lawyers of the accused yesterday agreed to have the four stand trial on an available date in June next year. The prosecution is charging the four for alleged fraudulent activities surrounding the awarding of tenders to family members and acquaintances.

The fraud charges the accused face are all are linked to former executive at NDC, Mujohn-Kaali’s 24 charges of fraud. It is alleged that Mujohn-Kaali, while employed at NDC, used her position to influence the awarding of tenders to relatives and friends.

Mujohn-Kaali is accused of using her position for the facilitation of N$18.5 million tender for the construction of the Omumbonde Industrial Park in Okahandja in favour of her friend. Furthermore, Mujohn-Kaali allegedly facilitated the awarding of N$400 000 NDC tender to her aunt, Precious Kamwi, through a company that she owns, Broad Wings Investment.

Broad Wings Investment was awarded the tender to supply office equipment at the NDC Rundu branch. Kamwi is facing 14 charges of fraud alongside her niece. On the other hand, Sabuta is facing 16 charges of fraud and Chrispin Kamwi is facing two charges of money laundering.

Mujohn-Kaali’s estranged husband Kennedy Kaali allegedly reported the case to the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Speaking to New Era Songiso Chrispin Kamwi said the ACC should investigate Kaali. “I am innocent, this is purely a malicious case of revenge against the wife. If anything was wrong, why didn’t he report when they were still married?” asked Kamwi.

Magistrate Ileni Velikoshi extended all their bails until their next appearance in court next year.