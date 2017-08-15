Kavango East elects Kapofi as delegate to Swapo congress

John Muyamba

Rundu-Swapo in Kavango East Region has elected Frans Kapofi, along with nine others, as delegates to the Swapo national congress scheduled for late November this year.

Besides Kapofi, the other delegates to the national congress are Bonifatius Wakudumo, Martin Kandunda, Alfons Dikuua, Anselm Marungu, Martina Shipipa, Johanna Kapango, Johanna Kandjimi, Angelika Mukosho, and Angelika Munkanda.

The region concluded its regional conference on Saturday, where it also elected Kapofi, along with Wakudumo, Verna Sinimbo and Loise Garoses as the four candidates to represent the region at the Swapo Central Committee.

Election of the candidates and delegates during the first regional conference held on 15 July, could not materialise due to technical issues. The party only managed to elect Otilie Shinduvi as the party’s new regional coordinator and Wakudumo as the new regional information and mobiliser, including Pontianus Musore as the regional treasurer.

“During that time, we could not vote for our four candidates and 10 delegates from the regional executive committee to represent our region at the upcoming Swapo Party national congress due to some technical challenges. We had to postpone it,” said Wakudumo, who is the Swapo regional information and mobiliser for Kavango East.

“It all went well and in Swapo we might have misunderstandings but we are guided by the constitution of the party. And, as Kavango East Region, we took a resolution to support the current president Hage Geingob to be a candidate of Swapo Party,” Wakudumo told New Era.