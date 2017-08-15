Fistball league back on track this weekend

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Bank Windhoek Fistball League fourth round resumes this weekend at the SKW fields in Olympia in Windhoek.

As it stands, finalists for the playoffs are already certain in the National A-league. As for the National B league, three teams are still competing for the semi-final qualifications spot.

This coming weekend’s opening match will be an encounter between CFC 1 (Cohen Fistball Club) and CFC 2. The reserve team (CFC 2) of the Olympia-based club is still waiting for its first set win this season. On top of that, the team faces a huge setback. Most of CFC 2’s key players will not be available.

According to the team’s management, the players that are unavailable are still on vacation in Germany after they attended a fistball tour in Switzerland. It remains to be seen what CFC 2 will do on the day without most of its key players.

In the next scheduled match, log leaders SKW 1 will play against Cohen 2. Thereafter, defending champions CFC 1 will face SKW 1.

This is expected to be a titanic battle, there is a lot at stake and both teams do not want to drop points. In the last league round, SKW 1 was victorious on two occasions against their toughest rivals.

If Cohen 1 again produces too little pressure from the serve and SKW 1 maintains its coolness at the net, a similar result will be seen. At the moment, SKW 1 is four points clear of the Blue-Whites. Both teams have already qualified for the play-off finals. SKW 2 are way ahead of the pack in the National B league.

They sit on top of the log with a massive point lead compared to other teams. The undefeated defending champions have already qualified for the finals. There will be more excitement down the log where DTS and SFC, who are placed second and third, will battle it out amongst each other.

CFC 3, who are trailing by five points in the fourth position, have the most difficult task to qualify for the play-off semi-finals. This will be contested between the second and third placed teams after this match day.

DTS will play against SKW 2, SFC 2 and CFC 4. The same opponents await CFC 3. On the other hand Cohen 4, must play against all opponents on this match day. All is set for an exciting weekend of fistball.