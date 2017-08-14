Home NEW ERA VIDEO Video: More support needed for para-athletes NEW ERA VIDEOSportSports Video: More support needed for para-athletes August 14, 201704 tweet More support needed for para-athletes RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NEW ERA VIDEOVideo: Shot in the arm for para-athletes NEW ERA VIDEOThree para-cycling athletes to compete in the Outeniqua Chair Challenge this weekendLEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyPlease enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address!Please enter your email address here 8 − = LOCAL WEATHERWindhoek,NAclear sky enter location 20.2 ° C 22 ° 18 ° 15% 2.4kmh 0%Tue 19 °Wed 18 °Thu 7 °Fri 19 °Sat 22 ° HIV/AIDSHIV positive and still soldiering on August 11, 20170SMS reminders boost HIV drug intake August 10, 20170Households shun HIV survey August 9, 20170