Sexual cartoon images not from DSTV

Strauss Lunyangwe

Windhoek-Social media was abuzz last week when provocative images from a popular cartoon series on the children’s channel, Cartoon Network, were circulating on different platforms.

Sexual images of the cartoon characters in a compromising position were however quickly dismissed by MultiChoice Namibia as being from the channel itself.

“The fake images on social media were not produced by Cartoon Network and are in no way representative of our goal to provide suitable, age-appropriate entertainment for African children and families,” a statement from MultiChoice read.

Cartoon Network is an American basic cable and television channel owned by Turner Broadcasting System, which is a division and subsidiary of Time Warner. MultiChoice was quick to respond to the allegations and immediately distanced themselves from the fake and disturbing images.

Cartoon Network noted that they were aware of the justified concern of some of their African viewers regarding what purportedly showed inappropriate content on the network. The network said the images were not authentic and have never been broadcasted or shared on any official Cartoon Network platforms in Africa in any capacity.

A number of disturbing images are apparently still available on the internet, with a number of popular cartoon characters being displayed nude while promoting homosexuality and nudity.

Some of the images are claimed to be still images captured on DSTV. This caused parents on social media to start questioning the content of the said images and immediately accused MultiChoice of screening explicit sexual content.

Cartoon Network primarily broadcasts children’s shows, mostly animated programming from action to animated series. It caters mainly for children between the ages of seven to 15.