MET condemns barbaric killing of oryx

Albertina Nakale

Windhoek-The Ministry of Environment and Tourism has noted with grave concern a video that went viral on social media of people killing an oryx in a disturbing and cruel manner. The people in the video used stones to kill the Oryx that was unable to move, possibly as a result of injuries inflicted by the same people.

The incident happened on a farm in the Hardap Region. The ministry’s spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda, on Thursday said it was regrettable that the animal was killed in such a cruel and illegal manner, using inappropriate and illegal means.

He condemned in the strongest terms what he called a barbaric and cruel act and further warned Namibians to refrain from such cruelty against wildlife. He explained that anyone who abuses a permit or does not comply with the conditions attached to a permit might not be granted a permit in future.

According to him, the ministry has since launched an investigation to firstly establish where and when this video footage was taken. Through the same investigation, Muyunda said the ministry would ensure that the perpetrators are found and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“We have made progress in the investigation of this case, to the effect that we have identified the farm and the people responsible for this barbaric act. In this regard, we are at the final stage of our interrogations before our immediate action,” he stated.

He said such actions have severe implications for Namibia’s reputable conservation, as well as the country’s growing tourism industry. The MET also thanked the public for coming forth with information that helped the authorities identify the place and the culprits involved.

The ministry called on people who have information about similar incidents to contact the director of wildlife and national parks at 061-2842518/28 or cellphone 081-1223443, or to get in touch with the nearest Ministry of Environment and Tourism office or the nearest police station.