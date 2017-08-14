Boy kills stepdad ‘while defending his mother’

Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop-A 17-year-old boy allegedly stabbed and killed his stepfather while trying to defend his mother at their home in Mariental’s Ombili settlement.

It is alleged that the teenage suspect stabbed Lazarus Matheus, 46, in his left shoulder on Saturday, thus causing his death.

Hardap regional crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Eric Clay confirmed the murder, saying the relationship between the parents was known to be abusive, noting that the deceased was known to beat up his wife.

“We understand it was an abusive relationship and this time the son of the woman tried to defend her, but he unfortunately killed his stepfather in the process,” he said. The young suspect has since been arrested and is expected to appear in court today.

In another case of unnatural death, an 82-year-old man identified as Wouter De Vos Moolman shot and killed himself with a 7.64 calibre rifle at Farm Durugaus in the Rehoboth district.

It is alleged the pensioner shot himself in the chest and died on the spot. A worker discovered his body on Thursday morning.

He is said to have left behind two suicide notes, but the police would not share any details regarding what is contained in the notes, saying it is a private family matter.