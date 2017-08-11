Star of the Week: Bisey /Uirab

Our Star of the Week is Bisey /Uirab, the CEO of the Namibia Ports Authority (Namport), who through Namport’s Social Investment Fund has committed to building four classrooms at Immanuel Ruiters Primary School in Walvis Bay. The project is estimated to cost N$610, 000 and will go a long way to alleviating an acute shortage of classrooms in the Erongo Region.

/Uirab has pledged that Namport will work closely with the school to make sure the project is implemented as soon as possible and he called on all corporate institutions to identify at least two schools to invest in and in so doing, assist government in creating an environment where every primary school learner receives uncompromised high-level education.