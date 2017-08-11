Munana launches edutainment show

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Former Namibian contestant in the Big Brother Africa show, Luis Munana, launched his latest television show titled Waka Waka Moo last weekend.

The show with up to 26 episodes will be a weekly television show airing on the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC’s Channel 1) from next month.

With more than 30 local celebrities acting in different episodes, the show promises to bring the best of edutainment to local television screens.

“Each episode tells its own story, and it’s broken into different segments,” says an excited Munana.

He adds that the show will feature eight local languages to cater to everyone, and is suitable for viewing by all age groups.

Munana says although ‘Waka Waka’ means different things in various African countries, in Namibia it means ‘go on’.

“If you tried to translate it, it would mean ‘go on, go on more’ or ‘just continue’. Hence, the overall message basically means “go on or continue doing and chasing your dreams,” he says.

Munana’s inspiration for the show came from his stay in the in the Big Brother Africa House.

“During the first week, our task was to stage a musical play,” he explains.

During the 2015season, titled “Hotshots”, they had talented housemates from across Africa ranging from actors, musicians, theatre people, MC’s, models to writers.

“My team decided to wing it and have fun with it by putting on a funny, childish and unrealistic musical. It was called Waka Waka Woo. We explored our imaginations and decided to do a very childish thing,” Munana says.

On the upcoming show, they will explore educational and entertainment programmes in mathematics, geography, basic child safety, health, music, basic financial literacy, games, local celebrities and dance.

“There are also segments in the episodes that are only in cartoon form, and then there are segments which involve child hosts interacting with real life hand puppets. Basically it will portray a sense of pride and a sense of relativity and preservation.”