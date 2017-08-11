Mshasho appoints new artists’ consultant

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek -The Dogg, through his label Mshasho Records, has appointed Frans Uugwanga as the label’s new artists’ consultant.

The musician and producer says that his business is growing fast and hence the need for appointing an artists’ consultant to help run the music aspect and manage all artists under Mshasho Records.

“Through growth comes responsibilities and with Mshasho growing, we would like to strengthen our brand and venture into other aspects of the entertainment industry.

“The appointment of Uugwanga is evidence that we are ready to compete and be a reputable brand in the entertainment industry,” The Dogg confidently says.

Mshasho Records has been in existence for over a decade and has managed to produce many household names in the local music industry.

I look forward to growing the Mshasho brand not just in Namibia but across the borders,” Uugwanga says passionately.

He has worked in the media and entertainment industry for the past five years, and during that time he has worked with both established and upcoming industry players such as musicians, models, dancers and visual artists.

He is currently employed as a programme manager at a non-governmental organisation (NGO) and is on the board of the Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa (PRISA).

Prior to that, he worked for the Namibia University of Science and Technology’s (NUST) online radio station, NUST FM, as a marketing and social media specialist, and a presenter.

He holds a bachelors degree in journalism and communications technology from NUST, where he is currently pursuing an honours degree in journalism and media Technology.

Uugwanga will also act as the focal point for communications at Mshasho.