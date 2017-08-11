Industry Loop: People still want free lunch… LOL!

I find it incredibly hilarious that event organisers still want entertainers to perform free of charge at their shows from which they stand to make hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Those free things is so 2009! We are in 2017 abuti. In 2017 nobody works for free. Hell, if this was free for all then we might as well have you charge zero at the entrance of your show right? Hou julle op rerag.

Event organisers who want entertainers to perform free of charge… who made you? You should be ashamed of yourself. How do you even sleep at night knowing that you approached someone to put in hours of effort in their craft only to come and deliver it for free?!

Kama “exposure”… LOL. Exposure for whom? And for whaaati? Ai jirrie…”exposure” se kwa man.

I adopt this tone, because events organisers with such tendencies have no respect whatsoever. I have always said that if you are not in the position to pay for the service you want to procure, then you have no business receiving it!!!

It means you have not done your homework. You failed at securing your foundation and because it’s shaky you want everyone else to want in on your collapsing foundation. I know that was a little deep but ride this wave with me…if you cannot pay people, don’t put yourself in a position where you end up needing to pay people!

Rather work on securing funding. Secure your funds and then contact an entertainer. Entertainers put in hours of research, rehearsals and preparations in fine tuning their final product.

Entertainers spend hundreds and thousands of Omo Nujomas on outfits, Radio & TV adverts, photo shoots, etc. and you want homie to come sweat it out for free? Nah!

It does not work that way. You are a disgrace to the core values of this country. You ought to weed yourself out of this industry and let other credible hard working events organisers carry the torch.

If you are going to call me for free things, I am going to record that conversation and expose you #Endjala style. If its texts, ill screenshot you and put it on social media and shame you!

Entertainers… be strong. No one works free of charge. Your rent ain’t free! Your food ain’t free! Your studio sessions ain’t free. So ahawe…there ain’t no way you going to perform for free! Don’t fall for the exposure trap!

Until the next loop, we say “GMTM”!

Song of the week: Chicano Family:

Handi Hombola

Flop of the week: Young Ballers: Lit

NSK is a professional MC. For bookings,

email naobebsekind@gmail.com or

@naobebsekind (twitter)