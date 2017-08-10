Unam and Wanderers in stalemate

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-WOBSC remains unbeaten in the Bank Windhoek Field Hockey Premier League after five rounds of matches played in Windhoek last weekend.

In the Men’s Premier League, youth was pitted against experience in a match between WOBSC and Saints, as the latter’s female side looked like the team to beat in the Women’s Premier League. WOBSC’s men’s side remained the only unbeaten team in the tourney so far in the highly competitive men’s division.

In the opening match, Unam went toe to toe with a BDO Wanderers side that has upped its tempo over the past couple of months. Wanderers triumphed with a 3-1 score line. It was a game that shocked the students, as they did not expect to lose.

Wanderers with its new approach, looked focused on the day and did not give any space to their opponents’ tactics, with Wanderers’ Stefan du Preez the top goal scorer.

In the second game WOBSC faced Saints in a titanic battle of the giants that displayed high-paced action, with both teams creating dozens of goal scoring chances.

Both goalies were in outstanding form, keeping clean sleets, but with eight minutes left on the clock, it looked as if Saints would persevere, but that was not the case as WOBSC came back to force a 2-all stalemate.

Veteran WOBSC’s Siyabonga Martins was the top goal scorer with a well-taken brace.

As in the men’s division, Unam confronted BDO Wanderers in the women’s division in a tightly contested encounter. The tie ended 1-all, with Bianca Muller (Wanderers) and Ina Louise (Unam) scoring a goal apiece.

In other action, Saints defeated a weakened WOBSC by three unanswered goals to shoot to the top of the log table.